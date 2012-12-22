Air Jordan Fans Are Going Berserk Over The Brand's New Shoe

The Air Jordan Bred XI was released today, and people are going mad for a chance to own them.



Alabama police needed to break up a near-riot at a Huntsville store when a crowd of about 100 people became unruly when they learned that wristbands were only going to be given to the first 35 people in line. According to The Los Angeles Times, police pepper-sprayed the crowd to restore order and some people refused medical attention because they wanted to stay in line.

A similar situation needed to be dealt with at a store in Georgia. And in Houston, three people were robbed at gunpoint for the wristbands needed to purchase the shoes.

The shoe is being sold for $185, but demand is high and the shoes are limited. The patent leather and mesh shoes with red accents were originally released in 1996 and seen on the feet of Michael Jordan during the Chicago Bulls’ championship run that season.

It is a very sleek shoe, but not worth momentarily losing our eyesight for.

Here are some photos of what the fuss is about:

Photo: Kicks On Fire

Photo: Kicks On Fire

Photo: Kicks On Fire

