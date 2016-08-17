This new inspirational Air Force commercial perfectly encapsulates what it feels like to serve

The US military is well known for their recruiting commercials on television: From the US Marines standing tall in their Dress Blues, to the Navy SEALs emerging from a murky swamp, servicemembers from all branches are displayed proudly under a common theme.

But there’s another overlooked nation that’s using the medium of television to express the wide range of emotions and reasons for joining the military — the Australian Air Force.

Called “What is up?,” the Australian Air Force has recently launched a new recruiting campaign that looks to inspire those that desire to succeed by “aiming high.”

Although the title may sound cheeky, the high-production commercial is anything but. It perfectly encapsulates the feelings that many servicemembers have gone or will go through.

“The commercial tells the story of four inspiring Air Force members in a manner that will relate to Australians considering a career with the Air Force,” explained Director of Military Recruiting and Group Captain Kaarin Kooij in a media statement. “We want people to know that Air Force offers a number of opportunities and that the power to maximise your potential is in your hands.”

Watch the entire commercial from Defence Jobs Australia:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

