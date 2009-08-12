New AIG CEO Already Vacationing In Croatia

Ooh, boy. This is not the kind of news you want after your second day on the job:



Bloomberg: Robert Benmosche, the chief executive officer of American International Group Inc., plans to spend part of his first month leading the insurer in Croatia on vacation, according to two people familiar with the situation.

Benmosche, 65, who started yesterday as CEO and president of the bailed-out company, will leave for about two weeks, according to one of the people, who declined to be identified because the plans were private. Mark Herr, an AIG spokesman, said the New York-based firm wouldn’t comment on CEO travel.

Now, maybe this was a longtime-planned vacation, and it is probably a quiet time at the company, it being August and all. And we want Benmosche to be refreshed and rested when things kick into higher gear. But, um, seriously? Does this company have no PR-sense whatsoever?

