There's A Lot Of Google Android Phones Out There

While Google’s Android market grows, there’s no one clear winner among all the Android phones. It’s growing in a fragmented way.And because this trend will likely continue, it could become more challenging for developers to make apps for Android that are designed to work well across the entire platform.



Mobile ad company AdMob released its latest set of data this morning. AdMob highlighted Android’s big fragmentation in its report. (Though AdMob calls it “the increasing diversity in the Android ecosystem.”)

AdMob notes that back in September ’09, two Android-based handsets — HTC Dream and Magic — represented 96% of Android traffic on its ad network. But now, 11 devices made up 96% of the traffic. AdMob also reports users are split across three different versions of Android OS — Android 1.5 (38%), Android 2.0 / 2.1 (35%) and Android 1.6 (26%).

Further complicating things, three of the top eight Android devices, based on AdMob traffic, have keyboards. And two of the top eight have 854 x 480 resolution displays, versus 320 × 480 resolution for the rest.

Google’s next version of Android software is reportedly going to address this fragmentation.

Even with the fragemented ecosystem, Android is doing very well. AdMob says Android had growth at a compounded monthly rate of 32%, going from 72 million ad requests in March 2009 to 2 billion ad requests in March 2010. (As always, we note that you can’t use AdMob stats as a direct representation of Android’s growth, because AdMob’s publisher relationships are also a big factor in the stats. As AdMob adds more Android apps to its client base, its Android numbers could improve even with no growth in the Android user base. Still, it helps affirm other stats showing Android is growing.)

AdMob serves advertising across 18,000 mobile sites and applications. It gathers its data from those impressions. AdMob said its overall traffic is up 18% month over month. This good news for Google, assuming the FTC approves its deal to acquire AdMob.

