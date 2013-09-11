This New Ad Agency Wants To Hire Mostly Military Veterans [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

A new agency that debuted Tuesday will hire primarily military veterans. Ayni Brigade was founded by two former executives of Syracuse-based Eric Mower + Associates and Brian Hollyfield, a retired Marine Corps fighter pilot who has also served as COO at JWT North America and Atmosphere BBDO.

Johnson & Johnson rolled out its first advertisement from its new agency, JWT. The ad highlights the ways different Tylenol products help consumers get on with their days in an effort to form an emotional connection with those who may have been put off by a series of FDA recalls.

Antonio Garcia, the former Facebook employee who created the company’s ad exchange, says Twitter’s MoPub acquisition is “a very big deal.”

Google released a report highlighting its anti-piracy efforts.

Anomaly digital development director Benjamin Bittman has left the agency.

RebelMouse hired WPP executive David Spitz as its new president and chief operating officer. The company curates brands’ social media content.

Havas Sports & Entertainment entered into a global marketing partnership with Chicago-based music licensing firm Music Dealers.

Momentum Worldwide’s David Bonner has left the agency after spending six months as executive creative director at its St. Louis office.

