Meet 11 fresh faces of the upcoming Fall TV season

Fox, ABC, Fox A few of the new talent you’ll meet this fall.

There’s a fantastic crop of newcomers starring on new television shows this fall.

Business Insider took a look at the pilots, canvassed the first look clips and chose a pretty dynamic list of newbies to watch over the next few months.

Our list ranges from international stars making their first big splash on American TV, youngsters in their first big roles, Hollywood kids following after their parents, and people moving from behind the scenes to in front of the camera.

Meet 11 fresh faces of the Fall 2015 season:

After writing for animated TV series such as 'Robot Chicken' and 'Allen Gregory,' Rachel Bloom goes in front of the camera for The CW's 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.' The CW SOURCE Noah Galvin has regional and Off-Broadway theatre credits under his belt, as well as a couple short films. In the midseason, he makes his TV debut as the young gay son on ABC's 'The Real O'Neals,' ABC SOURCE A former Miss India and Miss World, Priyanka Chopra went on to star in more than 20 Bollywood films. She now stars on ABC's 'Quantico' as a new FBI recruit suspected of one of the largest acts of domestic terrorism ever. ABC SOURCE Denise appears on the ABC series 'The Muppets.' She serves as Head of Marketing on 'Up Late with Miss Piggy.' She's also currently dating the show's executive producer, Kermit the Frog. ABC/Andrea McCallin SOURCE An unknown actor from Australia, Lee Jones will star on FX's 'The Bastard Executioner' in the lead role as Wilkin Brattle, a knight who laid down his sword after the ravages of war destroyed him. Jones. Jones is known for his outstanding performance in 2013 as the creature in Nick Dear's stage adaptation of 'Frankenstein.' ames Minchin/FX SOURCE Yes, Francesca Eastwood is Clint Eastwood's daughter with Frances Fisher. She has been bouncing between TV movies and guest spots, but 'Heroes Reborn' will be her coming out party. NBCUniversal SOURCE Stark Sands has won two Tony Awards and starred in several films, most recently in 'Inside Llewyn Davis. His TV credits include 'Six Feet Under' and 'Generation Kill.' Michael Becker / FOX SOURCE After several one-off appearances and a voice gig on Adult Swim's 'Frisky Dingo,' Kelly Jenrette will get your attention opposite John Stamos' forever bachelor on Fox's 'Grandfathered.' Tommy Garcia/FOX SOURCE Billie Lourde is someone you'll want to know. Not only is she Carrie Fisher's daughter, but she is appearing in the upcoming 'Star Wars' movie. On Fox's 'Scream Queens,' she plays Chanel #3. Matthias Clamer/FOX SOURCE After a few one-off roles and a web series, Jaina Lee Ortiz will have to stand the heat of starring opposite Morris Chestnut on Fox's new crime procedural, 'Rosewood.' Justin Stephens/FOX SOURCE

