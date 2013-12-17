Channing Tatum And Jonah Hill Team Up Again In First '22 Jump Street' Trailer

Jenko and Schmidt are back!

Sony just released the first trailer for “22 Jump Street.”

This time, instead of dealing with high school drama, Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill’s characters are heading to college.

The “21 Jump Street” reboot made $201 million at the box office worldwide last year.

The sequel looks even more ridiculous than the first.

“22 Jump Street” is in theatres next summer.

Watch the red band trailer below:

