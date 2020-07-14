The 17 coolest features of the new 2021 Ford Bronco Sport, the smaller SUV sibling in the rugged all-4x4 Bronco lineup — see them all

Ford

The 2021 Ford Bronco Sport is the rugged, small SUV of the Bronco lineup.

It slots below the two-door and four-door Bronco models.

Ford didn’t announce official pricing at this time but said the Bronco Sport would be available at dealers in late 2020.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

In addition to the two more rugged Bronco models, Ford is also including the Bronco Sport small SUV within the Bronco lineup.

Think of the Bronco Sport like the little sibling of the two more serious, off-roading Broncos. The Badlands and First Edition trims use Ford’s 2.0-litre EcoBoost engine that puts down a claimed 245 horsepower and 275 pounds-feet of torque. The Base, Big Bend, and Outer Banks trims have the 1.5-litre EcoBoost engine, good for a claimed 181 horsepower and 190 pounds-feet of torque.

Both engines are mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Ford didn’t announce official pricing for the Bronco Sport at this time but did say that they will be available at dealerships in late 2020.

Keep scrolling to see the new Bronco Sport’s best features.

Think of the all-new Bronco Sport as the little sibling to the bigger Bronco two-door and four-door models.

Ford Bronco

The rounded headlights are a nod to Bronco heritage.

Ford Bronco

The Badlands trim is the one for optimal off-roading.

Ford Bronco

Cyber Orange Metallic Tri-Coat is available as an exterior paint colour.

Ford Bronco

Certain Bronco Sport models have Ford’s 2.0-litre EcoBoost engine that puts down a claimed 245 horsepower and 275 pounds-feet of torque.

Ford Bronco

There’s an available interior bike rack that fits two 27.5-inch bikes inside the car.

Ford Bronco

Here’s what it looks like from the inside.

Ford Bronco

Bronco Sports in the Badlands trim can tow up to 2,200 pounds when equipped with the proper hardware.

Ford Bronco

The Bronco Sport First Edition can ford up to 23.6 inches of water.

Ford Bronco

An eight-inch touchscreen comes standard.

Ford Bronco

As does Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Ford Bronco

The Badlands trim with the Badlands Package gives you heated and leather-trimmed front seats and a fancy sound system from Bang & Olufsen.

Ford Bronco

There are seven drive modes to choose from.

Ford Bronco

The First Edition trim will have leather-trimmed seats with miniature perforations, likely for ventilation.

Ford Bronco

There will be an available storage compartment under the second-row passenger seat.

Ford Bronco

Zipper pockets give you even more storage options.

Ford Bronco

Zip up your gear when you aren’t using it.

Ford Bronco

As does the MOLLE straps system.

Ford Bronco

Tie-down carabiner hooks and rubber flooring in the trunk make for a handy place to store stuff that’s also easy to clean.

Ford Bronco

The back of the second row can also be covered in rubber.

Ford Bronco

The Badlands Package includes a 60/40 split fold-flat second row.

Ford Bronco

All Bronco Sports come with a mounted bottle opener.

Ford Bronco

This is brilliant and needs to be on more (see also: all) cars.

You can use the optional, overlanding-ready roof rack to go camping.

Ford Bronco

A slide-out working table makes it a great camping buddy.

Ford Bronco

The Bronco Sport comes with 29-inch all-terrain tires.

Ford Bronco

With a front off-road camera option, drivers can see what’s coming up ahead in detail.

Ford Bronco

There are 10 exterior colours available, including Area 51, Cyber Orange Metallic Tri-Coat, and Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat.

Ford Bronco

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.