REPORT: Apple Will Release A New MacBook With Super-Sharp Screen

October is shaping up to be a big month for Apple.

The company is reportedly preparing to release a new 12-inch MacBook with a Retina display alongside its recently announced Mac software, OS X Yosemite, in October, reports 9to5Mac’s Mark Gurman.

Apple also supposedly has a new super sharp 4K desktop release in its pipeline for October as well. Gurman’s sources didn’t specify whether or not this would be an iMac computer or a new monitor.

It’s also unclear if the 12-inch MacBook Gurman’s sources mentioned will be a new MacBook Pro or MacBook Air model.

If it’s the latter, such a release would line up with previous rumours we’ve heard over the past few months.

Reports from Taiwan-based Digitimes and Chinese blog Weiphone have suggested that a 12-inch Retina display MacBook Air is in the works.

These new high-resolution Mac products will reportedly be flaunted as a selling point for Yosemite since the new OS will focus on more colourful icons and sharper text. Here’s what Gurman’s source reportedly told him:

Those interface elements appear especially optimised on higher-resolution screens, so it makes sense for us to debut new Retina Macs around the time of Yosemite’s release.

Apple is also rumoured to release its long-rumoured iWatch around the same time. Re/code reported that Apple’s first wearable will debut in October, but a more recent report from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that the iWatch won’t even go into mass production until November.

