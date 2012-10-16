Thieves Intercepted A Shipment Of New $100 Bills They Won't Be Able To Spend Until 2013

CNN Money reports that a “large amount” of newly-minted $100 bills were stolen by unknown thieves last week, according to the FBI.



The bills were taken from a shipment headed for a Federal Reserve in New Jersey sometime after it landed at Philadelphia International Airport on a commercial flight from Dallas, Texas on Thursday, the FBI said.

The thing is the thieves won’t be able to spend the money. That’s because the bills don’t go into circulation until 2013.

Here’s what it looks like:

Photo: via Federal Reserve

