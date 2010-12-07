Check Out The Amazing $100 Bills That Are Literally Breaking The Fed's Printing Presses

Gregory White, Vince Veneziani
Photo: Federal Reserve

The Federal Reserve’s printing presses are broken, but not for the reason you might think.The new $100 bill, packed with anti-counterfeiting features and a bright new design, has caused Fed printers to fail.

The printing process has been stopped because 1.1 billion notes ended up flawed in production.

That means there is $110 billion in new currency flawed and unusable sitting at the Fed, according to CNBC.

But just how complex is this new currency? It’s full of new security features like counterfeiting strips and images.

Under a virtual back light, you can see the new blue anti-counterfeit strip inside!

A cool purple hue colours the bill underneath UV light and reveals never-before-seen patterns.

Respect the Liberty Bell via a sparkly new stamp.

Raised printing lets you know you're not messing around with Washingtons or Hamiltons.

A second portrait of Franklin lurks in the shadows and fibres of the bill.

The back features a cleaned up design that makes spending it easier than ever.

