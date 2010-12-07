Check Out The Amazing $100 Bills That Are Literally Breaking The Fed's Printing Presses

Photo: Federal Reserve

The Federal Reserve’s printing presses are broken, but not for the reason you might think.The new $100 bill, packed with anti-counterfeiting features and a bright new design, has caused Fed printers to fail.



The printing process has been stopped because 1.1 billion notes ended up flawed in production.

That means there is $110 billion in new currency flawed and unusable sitting at the Fed, according to CNBC.

But just how complex is this new currency? It’s full of new security features like counterfeiting strips and images.

Editor’s note: This feature was produced by former Business Insider writer Vincent Veneziani.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.