Corrupt Miami Booster Nevin Shapiro Probably Got Kicked Out Of College For Sucker Punching A Flag Football Referee

AP



Nevin Shapiro left the University of South Florida in 1990 shortly after he coldcocked a student referee following an intramural flag football loss, according to a St. Petersburg Times report.Shapiro, who says he provided millions of dollars of improper benefits to Miami football players since 2002, is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for heading a $930-million ponzi scheme.

He took classes at USF from 1986 to 1990, but never graduated.

Shapiro was arrested for misdemeanour battery after punching out referee Rick Aponte following his “Public Enemy” team losing to the fraternity Sigma Nu 15-14 in October of 1990.

Friends say they never saw him at USF again after his arrest.

According to the St. Petersburg Times, USF cannot divulge the reason for a student’s departure.

But the school’s code of conduct allows for expulsion in the event that a student “intentionally causes bodily harm” to someone.

The evidence is circumstantial, but it appears that the future scandal-maker got the boot from USF for the incident.

Ironically, Shapiro was a criminology major before leaving school.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.