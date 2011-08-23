Miami Football Fans Think Nevin Shapiro Is A Snitch, And Made A Shirt To Show It

A Miami Hurricanes merchandise website, allCanes.com is selling shirts in the wake of the latest scandal with the football program (via YardBarker).



The shirt portrays Nevin Shapiro, the guy who spilled all about his illegal relationships with University of Miami football players and coaches, as a rat and a snitch.

And the description goes even further:

“Fresh from our guys at Bad Boys Of The 80s, the “Snitches Tee” – for that snitching, stool pigeon, scumbag, jailbird rat, Nevin Shapiro. Rakontur’s Billy Corben turned us on to the new tee, so we made a point to get it in stock due to popular demand. This worn-in, comfy tee is a double middle finger to the corrupt NCAA and that steaming pile of human garbage rotting in an Atlanta prison. This tee might not be for everybody, but there was a big outcry for it and to those who see it as therapy, here you go. Go Canes. U Family. Keep the faith.”

