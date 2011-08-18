Inside The $6 Million Estate Where Nevin Shapiro Gave Miami Football Players Cash, Booze, And Entertainment

Tony Manfred
image

Photo: www.trulia.com and AP Images

The $5.7-million Miami Beach estate owned by convicted ponzi schemer Nevin Shapiro was a central location in the Miami football scandal that just blew up.Shapiro hosted parties at the house, gave players money there, and kept the home fully stocked with food and liquor, according to Charles Robinson’s scathing Yahoo! Sports report.

In May, one month before he was sentenced to 20 years in prison, Shapiro sold the 6,400-square foot Mediterranean estate for $5.74 million.

The stunning party pad has seven bedroom, five bathrooms, and a features a pool area overlooking Biscayne Bay.

The property sits right on Biscayne Bay

The Mediterranean-style home was built in 1934

The pool area and deck with Miami in the distance

The main entrance

The open-air courtyard

The foyer with arched doorways

The enormous kitchen

The pool table

The TV area, perfect for entertaining

The casual dining area

One of the seven bedrooms

The theatre room

One of the five bathrooms

The view of Miami from the deck

The view of the pool area facing away from the property

