Inside The $6 Million Estate Where Nevin Shapiro Gave Miami Football Players Cash, Booze, And Entertainment

Photo: www.trulia.com and AP Images

The $5.7-million Miami Beach estate owned by convicted ponzi schemer Nevin Shapiro was a central location in the Miami football scandal that just blew up.Shapiro hosted parties at the house, gave players money there, and kept the home fully stocked with food and liquor, according to Charles Robinson’s scathing Yahoo! Sports report.



In May, one month before he was sentenced to 20 years in prison, Shapiro sold the 6,400-square foot Mediterranean estate for $5.74 million.

The stunning party pad has seven bedroom, five bathrooms, and a features a pool area overlooking Biscayne Bay.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.