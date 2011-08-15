The Head Of A $930-Million Ponzi Scheme Is Attempting To Burn Down The Miami Football Program

The NCAA has launched an investigation into claims that University of Miami football players received improper cash and benefits from a recently convicted ponzi schemer, according to InsideTheU.



Nevin Shapiro, who pleaded guilty to heading a $930-million fraud scheme and was sentenced to 20-years in prison in June, has vowed to list the names of players he gave money to in an upcoming tell-all book.

Shapiro had been around the Miami program since 2001, and developed the nicknames “Lil’ Luke or Lil’ Dookie” among the players.

He gave $150,000 to the athletic department over the years, and was on the sidelines at practices and games, according to CBSSports.com.

Last night, Jorge Milian of the Palm Beach Post tweeted that Shapiro’s claims will be made public in a upcoming Yahoo! Sports feature.

Miami joins Oregon, Ohio State, and North Carolina on the list of powerhouse programs that have found themselves in hot water with the NCAA since last season.

