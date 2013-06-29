This Awesome Spray Will Waterproof Anything [VIDEO]

Rust-Oleum has a new spray product called NeverWet that will waterproof anything, leading the very impressed folks at Buzzfeed to declare that “science is the real witchcraft.”



Neverwet works on soft porous surfaces as well as hard ones, and even on very soft porous ones like bread or cotton, they show. It will make red wine roll right off your Care Bear.

The product contains acetone (nail polish remover) and liquid petroleum gas, an a few additional “magic” ingredients like “silicone, and siloxanes, Dimethyl-” and silica. You spray it on in a two-step process, which creates a “hydrophobic” layer on the surface. This repells water, making liquids roll right off.

We have to agree with Buzzfeed, it is pretty magical:

But you shouldn’t actually spray it on bread. If you eat it you will get serious brain damage. The waterproofing kit can be bought forabout $60.

Here’s another video from the people at Rust-oleum:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=player_embedded&v=_4PShebMF4Y

