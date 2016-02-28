The internet is turning against Donald Trump

Tom Pennington/Getty Images Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Fort Worth Convention Center on February 26, 2016, in Fort Worth, Texas.

After what was likely the most raucous GOP debate of the year Thursday night, Republican frontrunner Donald Trump is taking some of his biggest punches yet.

Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida and Trump continued sniping at each other Friday — a mere extension of their Thursday-night slugfest in which Rubio and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz hammered Trump relentlessly.

Rubio and Cruz are fighting on multiple fronts — both need to win their respective home states in upcoming primaries and both are trying to maintain enough steam to stay in the race for the Republican presidential nomination.

On Friday night, social-media users joined the fray in a big way. The hashtag “#NeverTrump” took off on social media, racking up hundreds of thousands of tweets well into the night.

People are apparently using the hashtag to describe reasons why Trump should not be the next US president — among them, things like this:

“#NeverTrump because the American people will fight against hate in all its forms.”

“#NeverTrump because Trump is clearly a con-artist. If he has your confidence then you have been [misled] #BadDeal”

“#NeverTrump because I don’t want my children to be ashamed of me or my generation.”

“#NeverTrump because this country has serious issues that can’t be addressed by merely reciting recent poll numbers.”

“#NeverTrump because you can’t make America great again when you are precisely what is wrong with it.”

Trump has weathered lots of criticism during this election cycle so far, and much of it has only emboldened his supporters and sent Trump to the top of national polls.

