Selena Rezvani Identifies Three Phrases You Should Never Use To Start Work Conversations

You should never bank on the fact that someone will eventually notice all your hard work at the office. Selena Rezvani, a consultant specializing in women leadership and author of the book Pushback: How Smart Women Ask — And Stand Up — For What They Want, says that you need to tell your superiors exactly how well you’ve been doing, because “you can be doing great work, but if no one knows about it, you might as well be invisible.”



To get on your boss’ radar, never intromit conversations with words like “I think, I believe, I feel I deserve,” Rezvani told Julie Steinberg at FINS. They make you seem unsure and you won’t be able to persuade anyone of anything, let alone your accomplishments.

She says that telling other people how great you’ve been doing isn’t bragging if it’s true. It will also eventually help you get what you want.

For example, if you’re asking for a raise, and your argument as to why you deserve one is that you’ve “done a great job” and have “been valued by team members across the organisation,” it’ll be easy for your boss to turn you down, because these arguments are subjective and could be your own opinions, not actually the truth.

However, if you have a legitimate argument as to why you should get a raise and you’ve been informing your superiors regularly of these accomplishments, then your argument will seem more factual and valid.

Rezvani says: “Facts are hard to refute. Quantify where you can. Managers have short memories. They don’t know what you’re working on, let alone what’s going well. It’s your job to remind them.”

