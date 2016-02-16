This is the one thing you should never do if you're losing your hair

Warner Bros. This comb-over is dramatized, but it’s really not too far off from the real thing.

Every guy who starts losing his hair has to make a choice: do I attempt to disguise it, or do I shave it all off and own the look?

Either way, here’s what you can’t do: try and do a comb-over.

Comb-overs, as anyone who has eyes would tell you, don’t actually hide anything. The long strands actually do the opposite, highlighting the bald head underneath.

The way a comb-over works is that you try and “teach” your hair, which naturally wants to grown down, to grow across your head instead.

This makes the strings of hair look wiry and limp. It usually moves the parting of the hair to a section lower on your head, so that more hair can be used as cover. This has the effect of making not only the balding spot look larger, but your head larger as well.

Basically, it’s not a good look.

What else can men do to avoid the comb? We’ve recommended some haircuts that balding men can use to lessen the effects of balding without shaving it off, but a shaved or close-cropped buzz cut can also work very well provided you have the scalp for it.

Or, you could always just rock the power doughnut and own the hair pattern nature has given you, à la Larry David.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.