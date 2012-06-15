A 9-Year-Old Scottish Girl's Blog Was Shut Down For Rating School Lunches

A screen shot from the blog

A town in north Scotland has lifted a ban on an elementary school student's blog rating her school's lunches after sparking worldwide outrage.



Nine-year-old Martha “Veg” Payne had been ordered by the local council of Argyll and Bute to cease all photography in the school’s lunch room after officials caught wind of her “NeverSeconds” blog, which she used to chronicle her daily adventures in consuming public school food.

The council had issued a statement defending the ban, according to the Evening Standard:

“The photographic images uploaded appear to only represent a fraction of the choices available to pupils, so a decision has been made by the Council to stop photos being taken in the school canteen.”

It added: “The council has had no complaints for the last two years about the quality of school meals other than one from the Payne family received on 6 June and there have been no changes to the service on offer since the introduction of the blog.”

But the story ended up going viral. Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver Tweeted his support to the schoolgirl, writing, “Stay strong Martha, RT this to show your support #neverseconds.”

Prominent British politicians including Labour party leader Tom Watson have also offered encouragement.

All that outrage seems to have worked. This morning, according to the BBC, the council lifted the ban.

