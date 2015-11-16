16 things you should never say in a salary negotiation

You secured the interview, brought your A game, and landed the job. Now comes the hard part: negotiating your salary.

“Salary negotiations are like any other type of negotiations — except the words you use can be extremely powerful, since there is a personal aspect to the discussion,” says HR expert Steve Kane. “The negotiation is not over the worth and price of an inanimate object, but rather the value of you to some enterprise.”

Here are 16 words and phrases that may hurt more than they will help in a salary negotiation:

