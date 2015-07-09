25 résumé mistakes you need to fix right now

Hiring managers receive dozens — sometimes hundreds — of résumés for any given opening.

They don’t have the time or resources to review each one closely, so they spend approximately six seconds on their initial “fit/no fit” decision.

You may be perfect for the job, but if your résumé has just one typo, if it’s formatted poorly, or you use the wrong font, it could easily end up in the “no” pile.

Vivian Giang contributed to an earlier version of this article.

6. Too much text. When you use a .5 inch margin and 8 point font in an effort to get everything to fit on one page, this is an 'epic fail,' says J.T. O'Donnell, a career and workplace expert, founder of career advice site, Careerealism.com, and author of 'Careerealism: The Smart Approach to a Satisfying Career.' She recommends lots of white space and no more than a .8 margin. 8. References. If your employers want to speak to your references, they will ask you. Also, it's better if you have a chance to tell your references ahead of time that a future employer might be calling. If you write, 'references upon request' at the bottom of your résumé, you're merely wasting a valuable line, career coach Eli Amdur says. 10. Present tense for a past job. Never describe past work experience using the present tense. Only your current job should be written in the present tense, Gelbard says. 11. A less-than-professional email account. If you still use an old email address, like [email protected] or [email protected], it's time to pick a new one. It only takes a minute or two, and it's free. 13. Your current business contact info. Amdur writes at Northjersey.com: This is not only dangerous, it's stupid. Do you really want employers calling you at work? How are you going to handle that? Oh, and by the way, your current employer can monitor your emails and phone calls. So if you're not in the mood to get fired, or potentially charged with theft of services (really), then leave the business info off. 14. Your boss's name. Don't include your bosses name on your résumé unless you're OK with your potential employer contacting him. Even then, Gelbard says the only reason your boss's name should be on your résumé is if the person is someone noteworthy and it would be really impressive. 16. Social-media URLs that are not related to the targeted position. Links to your opinionated blogs, Pinterest page, or Instagram account have no business taking up prime résumé real estate. 'Candidates who tend to think their personal social media sites are valuable are putting themselves at risk of landing in the 'no' pile,' Nicolai says. 'But you should list relevant URLs, such as your LinkedIn page or any others that are professional and directly relate to the position you are trying to acquire,' she says. 18. Outdated fonts. 'Don't use Times New Roman and serif fonts, as they're outdated and old-fashioned,' Hoover says. 'Use a standard, sans-serif font like Arial.' Also, be aware of the font size, she says. Your goal should be to make it look nice and sleek -- but also easy to read. 19. Fancy fonts. Curly-tailed fonts are also a turn off according to O'Donnell. 'People try to make their résumé look classier with a fancy font, but studies show they are harder to read and the recruiter absorbs less about you.' 21. Reasons you left a company or position. Candidates often think, 'If I explain why I left the position on my résumé, maybe my chances will improve.' 'Wrong,' Nicolai says. 'Listing why you left is irrelevant on your résumé. It's not the time or place to bring up transitions from one company to the next.' Use your interview to address this. 25. Short-term employment. Avoid including a job on your resume if you only held the position for a very short period of time, Gelbard says. You should especially avoid including jobs you were let go from or didn't like the job.

