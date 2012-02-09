NEVER MIND! Despite What Memo Says, Red Cross Is NOT Axing Its Cross Logo

Seth B. Spiro, national brand manager for the American Red Cross, just emailed us to say that despite what the nonprofit’s new logo redesign manual says, the Red Cross is not abandoning use of the cross in “disaster situations” and some “marketing situations.”



Business Insider first noticed the new non-cross Red Cross logo earlier today, in a briefing document for designers and brand managers. That document contained this new logo:

Photo: Logo

And text that explained:

“For use in disaster situations, as well as times when a marketing-oriented button logo is not appropriate. Can also be used in marketing pieces.”

Spiro explained that the cross-free logo is only available for use when a red cross already appears elsewhere in the vicinity:

“… the wordmark (words “American Red Cross” without a cross) must always be used with the cross in the viewable area. The wordmark should not be used alone. We wouldn’t propose that the cross be dropped in some situations but rather, if the wordmark is used alone, the cross has to be viewable. I can see when looking at page 23 that the rule seems to apply to the wordmark but the rules around this particular cross-less logo are spelled out on page 28.”

That page says:

“Use the wordmark on its own when a button logo or classic logo appears in isolation elsewhere in a layout, or when repetition of the full logo lockup would be distracting.”

So, er, as you were!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.