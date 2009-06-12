Media Brawl Breaks Out Over Zipcar IPO Story (UPDATED)

Yesterday Bloomberg put out the story headlined “Zipcar Seeks IPO as Once ‘Wacky Car-Sharing Gains.”

But now a fight has broken out about whether the company is actually seeking an IPO.

A spokesperson for the car-sharing rental company has told The Deal that the Bloomberg story was a “gross misinterpretation.”

“We did not announce an IPO and have no immediate plans to go public,” she says.

But Bloomberg is sticking by its story. “We have the Zipcar CEO ON TAPE saying that IPO is absolutely ‘the right outcome for us.’ When asked when, he said ‘2010,’” a Bloomberg spokesperson tells us.

The Deal spun this into a story about the downfall of traditional media:

Bloomberg’s attempt to wring a bit of news out of an apparently boring interview with Zipcar CEO Scott Griffith makes it clear the traditional news outlets are often just as guilty of churning out nonsense as the user-generated content, blogs and tweets they fear.

That’s some strong language. We haven’t yet heard from The Deal about their response to Bloomberg’s denial.

*We’ve updated this story, which originally didn’t contain Bloomberg’s denial of The Deal’s story.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.