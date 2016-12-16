Never include these 9 résumé-killers on any job application

On average, hiring managers get 75 résumés per position they post, according to a study from CareerBuilder.com — so they don’t have the time or resources to look at each one closely, and they typically spend about six seconds on their initial “fit/no fit” decision.

If you want to pass that test, you need to have some solid qualifications — and the perfect résumé to highlight them.

Here are nine things you should never include on your résumé.

