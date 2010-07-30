Never Heard Of Sam Wyly? Maybe You Know The Two George Bush Opponents Who He Helped Destroy

Despite being mega-wealthy, it’s possible that plenty of folks have never heard of the Texas-based Wyly brothers, who were charged by the SEC with insider fraud yesterday.



So who are they?

Well in addition to being boardmembers of several companies, they’re also big GOP boosters, and Sam in particular did A LOT for George W. Bush.

In 2000, he backed a shadowy group “Republicans for Clean Air” that pressed hard to defeat John McCain in the primary.

And in 2004…. well perhaps you remember the Swift Boat ads? Yep, Sam was a backer of that, too.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.