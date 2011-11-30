Never Before Seen Video Shows Obama Revealing The Real Origin Of His Book Title

The Daily Caller’s Nicholas Ballasy has obtained this video of then-Sen. Barack Obama revealing in 2006 the true origin of his book title “The Audacity Of Hope.”



“But I tell you what: I’m confessing to all of you here today — it’s a big crowd, 2,000 people — I’m confessing in front of the TV cameras: I actually stole this line from my pastor, Dr. Jeremiah A. Wright, Jr.”

Wright, of course, is the controversial pastor Obama had to distance himself from after video surfaced of Wright shouting “God Damn America.”

From The Daily Caller’s transcript:

“His premise was simple,” Obama said. “He said, look, the easiest thing in the world to do is to feel cynical, easiest thing in the world is to find refuge in cynicism because there’s so much good reason as you look around to feel dispirited. You open up the newspapers, you watch the news, there’s war, there’s poverty, there’s ignorance, there’s conflict, there’s famine, there’s strife, and so it’s natural for many of us to at some point say to ourselves, you know what, not much is going to change.”

“…And he said the hard thing to do, the thing that requires risk, the thing that requires a sense of boldness, audacity, is to hope, to recognise that somehow the world as it is is not the world as it has to be; that it’s possible for us to recognise a stake in each other and to have mutual responsibility for each other and maybe not make a perfect world but to make it better for the next generation. And I loved that idea. I loved that idea in my own life because I thought that’s a philosophy I believe.”

Read more at The Daily Caller >

Watch the video below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.