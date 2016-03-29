This simple app will block Microsoft from downloading Windows 10 on your PC

Microsoft wants everyone to upgrade to its new Windows 10 PC operating system.

But for those who don’t like change, there’s a new app that promises to shelter your PC from any encounters with the latest Windows software.

Meet Never 10: A new, free app that vows to “disable Windows’ insistence upon upgrading Windows 7 or 8.1 to Windows 10.”

The app is a response to Microsoft’s increasingly aggressive efforts to distribute Windows 10 – with some users reporting automatic downloads of the software on their PCs, even when they haven’t given permission.

Never 10, first noticed by PC World, quickly adjusts the settings in Windows 7 or 8.1 PCs to automatically

block any attempt by the system to download Windows 10. If you decide you want Windows 10 later, go back into the app and you can reverse all of its changes.

Importantly, Never 10 promises that it doesn’t actually download or install any extra software. The secret is just in automatically applying the right settings. The product page even says you can delete it right after it runs, if that makes you feel better.

Never 10 developer Steve Gibson himself says on the product page that he primarily wrote it in response to privacy concerns around how much information Microsoft gathers from Windows 10 users. That said, you can put it to use if you’re simply happy with your Windows 7 or 8.1 PC, no problem.

For the record, I think Windows 10 is actually pretty great. But not everybody wants to upgrade their Windows 7, 8, or 8.1 computers to the latest OS yet, for a wide variety of very good reasons.

And just because Microsoft has made it a major goal to get one billion devices on to Windows 10 in the next year or two doesn’t mean you should be made to install any operating system you don’t want to. So if you’re really worried about it, maybe give Never 10 a shot.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.