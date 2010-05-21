Nevada Unemployment Spikes To 13.7% As Government Austerity Sets In

Joe Weisenthal
las vegas homeless

There’s no jobs recovery in the state of Nevada. The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation has just announced April unemployment of 13.7%, up from 13.4% in March, according to 8NewsNow.

In Las Vegas, unemployment is 14.2%

A major culprit? That’s right, government austerity, as local governments shed 5500 jobs last month.

