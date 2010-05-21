Nevada Unemployment Spikes To 13.7% As Government Austerity Sets In

There’s no jobs recovery in the state of Nevada. The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation has just announced April unemployment of 13.7%, up from 13.4% in March, according to 8NewsNow.



In Las Vegas, unemployment is 14.2%

A major culprit? That’s right, government austerity, as local governments shed 5500 jobs last month.

