'Chaos time': Reports on the ground suggest confusion at Nevada caucuses

The Nevada Republican party pushed back Tuesday after widespread reports of chaos at caucus sites.

Reports from the ground point to a lot of confusion, but the party says they haven’t gotten any official reports of irregularities.

Those on the ground say candidates who have dropped out of the race for their party’s presidential nomination are still listed on some ballots, some sites are running out of ballots, and some people are being kept waiting in long lines.

Real-estate mogul Donald Trump, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson, and Ohio Gov. John Kasich are all competing in Nevada.

Turnout seems to be higher than expected, and some caucus sites appear unprepared.

There have also been reports of double-voting, which Republican officials are said to be looking into. Evidence of this have so far been anecdotal. The Nevada Republican party said on Twitter that there have been “no official reports of voting irregularities or violations.”

Jeremy Hughes, a Nevada strategist for Rubio, told CNN that “trying to to catch all the fraud that’s going on” at caucus sites in the state “would like trying to plug all the holes in the Titanic.”

“You fix one and another one bursts,” he said.

This outcome was somewhat anticipated. Past Republican caucuses in Nevada have run into problems, and state party officials have been holding training sessions for months to ensure that everything goes smoothly, Politico reports.

An unnamed Republican operative in Nevada told Politico: “I think all campaigns have some concerns. The caucus process is messy, and there will inevitably be problems.”

And since Nevada has only been using the caucus system for the past two election cycles, voters and staffers alike are unaccustomed to it.

Here are some of the reports from the ground in Nevada:

Ballots are being collected at a rapid pace. Jeb Bush is still on it. #nvgopcaucus pic.twitter.com/m3QdQmOgJG

— Anjeanette Damon (@AnjeanetteDamon) February 24, 2016

GOP volunteer working Sun Valley location said he was expecting maybe 100 people. Turnout has far exceeded that here.

— Anjeanette Damon (@AnjeanetteDamon) February 24, 2016

Even though things moving very smoothly here, voters muttering under their breath: What a mess; This is the stupidest thing I’ve ever seen.

— Anjeanette Damon (@AnjeanetteDamon) February 24, 2016

Only in NV would they have Santorum, Carly, Bush, Christie, Huck and Paul on there. What buffoons. Did they not want to refund their fees?

— Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) February 24, 2016

I don’t know of any org less prepared to deal with unusually high turnout than NV GOP. Also, no org less equipped to deal w/low turnout.

— Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) February 24, 2016

Report from Wooster HS: “It’s about to get ugly here.” How so? “Yelling, swearing, disorganized. People are pissed.”

— Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) February 24, 2016

It is chaos here at Palo Verde HS. No one knows where their precinct is, tons of people streaming in. #Nevadacaucus

— Emily Cahn (@CahnEmily) February 24, 2016

Man here says “it’s a disaster.” No one is checking in or checking IDs. They’re handing out ballots willy nilly. Some guy voted trump twice

— Emily Cahn (@CahnEmily) February 24, 2016

Second woman says no one checked her ID. She was just handed a ballot. She says it’s very scary. #Nevadacaucus pic.twitter.com/VqxrOianFj

— Emily Cahn (@CahnEmily) February 24, 2016

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.