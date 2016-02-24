Republican voters in Nevada are the angriest yet

GOP voters in Nevada are apparently furious with Washington.

“Entrance” polls from NBC News found that Republicans who showed up to participate in the Nevada caucuses on Tuesday were the angriest subset of voters out of the four states that have weighed in on the GOP primary.

Nearly six in 10 — 58% of Republican voters polled on Tuesday as they entered caucus sites — were angry at the federal government.

That compared with just 42% in similar polling in Iowa, 39% in New Hampshire, and 40% in South Carolina, the first three voting states in the Republican primary.

More Nevadans also said they want an outsider to be president than the first three states, as well, with the percentage of angry voters and the percentage who want a political outsider lining up almost perfectly.

That could play into the hands of Republican frontrunner Donald Trump, who is both a political outsider and a candidate who frequently taps into anger felt by voters. Trump was leading polls going into the Tuesday caucuses.

Republican caucus-goers in Nevada are older and angrier than in previous GOP contests https://t.co/19B8JMBJc9 pic.twitter.com/aSrO8XcDrN

— NBC News (@NBCNews) February 24, 2016

