Obama Is Way Ahead In Key Swing State Nevada Thanks To An Implausible Advantage On The Economy

President Barack Obama continues to hold steady leads over Republican Mitt Romney in the key battleground state of Nevada, defying odds with an advantage on economic trust in a state with the country’s worst economy.A new survey from Public Policy Polling gives Obama a 51 per cent to 47 per cent lead in Nevada, which mirrors his lead before the first presidential debate. It also runs in line with other recent polls in the state that give Obama anywhere from a 2- to 4-point lead.



And it continues the trend for the past two years of polling — some of it hypothetical — during which time Obama has, incredibly, only trailed in a single poll of the state.

What’s pushing Obama over the top in the state is an advantage on the question of which candidate voters trust more to handle the economy. In the PPP poll, Obama led this key question 49-47. In a recent Suffolk University poll, meanwhile, he led 45-42.

Nevada has been hit unusually hard by the recession, and its September unemployment rate of 11.8 per cent was, once again, the highest in the country. That number was down from August, but marks the 44th straight month of double-digit jobless rates.

Despite these grim numbers, Obama has managed to eke out leads in nearly every single poll taken of the state. It could be crucial, considering that Romney’s narrow path to electoral-college victory shrinks considerably when Nevada is taken out of the picture.

In other polling news, PPP also found Thursday that Obama was leading by 5 points in swing-state Virginia. That’s a major improvement from other recent polls, which have shown Romney leading in the crucial battleground by an average 1.4 points. The PPP poll was taken on behalf of Health Care for America Now, a liberal health-care reform advocacy group.

