Stunning Images Of Nevada's Ghost Towns

Photo: Francesca Di Stefano

Photographer Francesca Di Stefano has taken amazing photos of the ghost towns and valleys in Nevada.The Silver State is littered with abandoned mining towns and camps that were thriving during the area’s silver rush in the late 1800s.



Check out Di Stefano’s tour of Gold Point, NV, a ghost town of 7 remaining residents, other deserted mining sites, and the absolutely beautiful scenery she captured on her road trip.

