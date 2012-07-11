Stunning Images Of Nevada's Ghost Towns

Kamelia Angelova
Photo: Francesca Di Stefano

Photographer Francesca Di Stefano has taken amazing photos of the ghost towns and valleys in Nevada.The Silver State is littered with abandoned mining towns and camps that were thriving during the area’s silver rush in the late 1800s.

Check out Di Stefano’s tour of Gold Point, NV, a ghost town of 7 remaining residents, other deserted mining sites, and the absolutely beautiful scenery she captured on her road trip.

On the road in Nevada

Gold Point, NV is a ghost town with only 7 remaining residents.

Coleen, owner of a gold rush museum-souvenir shop in Gold Point, NV

Mailboxes in Gold Point, NV

Walt at the Saloon in Gold Point, NV where they don't sell drinks. They accept donations.

Two of the seven residents of Gold Point. The couple has been together 50 years.

Hardware store

A switchboard in Gold Point, Nevada, a 7-resident ghost town.

The graveyard at Gold Point, NV

True Grit

A Mexican Monsoon in Nevada. The storm's centre is on the road to Death Valley, Ca.

The sunrise the day after the storm.

Bonnie Claire Playa – A dried lake between Bonnie Claire, Nevada, and Death Valley, California.

Drop box on the road to Area 51.

Stateline, NV is an old ghost town that was built around gold mines in Nevada.

Contact

Randy's workshop – he lives in the Nevada desert and has spent the past 10 years building a castle in the middle of nowhere, all by himself.

Candelaria, NV is a ghost town, named after a mine of the same name in 1885, and also after the catholic Candelmas Day. In 1880, Candelaria was the largest town in the immediate area and boasted of having 3 doctors, 3 lawyers, 2 hotels, 6 stores and 10 saloon. Today Candelaria is just a bunch of rocks.

The ceiling of The Little A'Le'Inn, is a small bar, restaurant and motel located in Rachel, Nevada on the Extraterrestrial Highway.

