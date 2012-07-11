Stunning Images Of Nevada's Ghost Towns

Photo: Francesca Di Stefano
Photographer Francesca Di Stefano has taken amazing photos of the ghost towns and valleys in Nevada.The Silver State is littered with abandoned mining towns and camps that were thriving during the area’s silver rush in the late 1800s.
Check out Di Stefano’s tour of Gold Point, NV, a ghost town of 7 remaining residents, other deserted mining sites, and the absolutely beautiful scenery she captured on her road trip.
Randy's workshop – he lives in the Nevada desert and has spent the past 10 years building a castle in the middle of nowhere, all by himself.
Candelaria, NV is a ghost town, named after a mine of the same name in 1885, and also after the catholic Candelmas Day. In 1880, Candelaria was the largest town in the immediate area and boasted of having 3 doctors, 3 lawyers, 2 hotels, 6 stores and 10 saloon. Today Candelaria is just a bunch of rocks.
The ceiling of The Little A'Le'Inn, is a small bar, restaurant and motel located in Rachel, Nevada on the Extraterrestrial Highway.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.