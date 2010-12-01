Nevada Lost Nearly $1 Million By Beating Boise State

When Nevada beat Boise State this past weekend, it was one of the biggest wins ever for the football program.



Unfortunately, it was also a huge loss for the school. By knocking Boise State out of the hunt for a BCS bowl game, they cost every school in their confernce the revenue that comes with the prestigious bowl games.

Last year, the Western Athletic Conference took home $7.8 million as a result of Boise State’s appearance in the Fiesta Bowl. Of that payout, about $3 million was given to Boise State and the rest was distributed evenly among the other eight schools (approximately $600K each).

This year that number would have been higher. Television revenues are set to jump more $40 million with the new deal between the BCS and ESPN. Approximately 80% of the $125 million TV deal will go to the six BCS conferences, with the rest being distributed among the other conferences and schools such as Notre Dame, Army and Navy.

The bigger TV deal means the WAC would have stood to take in a little more than $10 million with a BCS-qualifying team. Of that, $3.0-3.5 million would have gone to Boise State and the rest (~$7M) would have been distributed among the other eight WAC schools.

In other words, Nevada’s win cost themselves nearly $1 million and the remaining WAC schools about $9 million.

Next time, Nevada should just bet $1 million on themselves to win the game. That way if they win they win. And if the lose, they still win.

