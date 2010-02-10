Nevada Goes Nuts, Cutting Spending On Education, Adult Care, Hearing Aids, Speech Therapy, Adult Diapers

If the US has its equivalent to the Greece problem, it’s definitely the state budgets (rather than the Federal one) that we have to worry about.



Here’s what it looks like when a state has to make the hard choices, in this case Nevada.

Yesterday the state announced deep cuts in education and health and human services, eliminating hearing aids, adult care, and speech therapy, just to name a few things. Dentures and adult diapers are gone too.

Just like in Greece, there was a strike (among UNLV students, so we doubt it had a huge impact). Of course this is just one such situation.

Check out America’s 10 “Greek” debacles >



Methodology notes: The top 10 ranking is taken from a November 2009 Pew centre on the States study. The ranking looks at budget gaps, foreclosure rates, lost state revenues, unemployment, money-management practices, and where “super-majority” requirements are killing efforts to fix the financial mess. Scores for each category are tallied for an overall ranking. We bring you the top 10, counting down from bad to worst. The higher score, the bigger the crisis. California gets a 30, while the national average is 17.

The deficit numbers are taken from a December 2009 centre on Budget and Policy Priorities’ State Fiscal Project study.

Information on recent and looming deficit fixes are from media reports and a separate CBPP report.



