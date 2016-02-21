The first entrance polls are out in Nevada and it looks like it's going to be close

Photo: Getty Images.

The first entrance polls in Saturday’s Nevada Democratic caucuses are out and they showed a tight race.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders was leading former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton by a 49% to 47% margin, per CNN.

Clinton was leading Sanders in the non-white vote by a 52% – 46% split, while Sanders was up 52% – 44% among white voters, according to NBC News.

The same data showed that Sanders had a 57% to 40% lead among men, while Clinton was up 54% to 43% among women.

Women outnumbered men by a 53% – 47% margin while white voters outnumbered non-white voters by a 61% to 39% gap.

CBS News further reported that based “on early entrance poll arrivals, the Democratic race is close.”

Entrance polls are conducted by asking voters for their preferences as they enter their presidential caucus sites.

These surveys aren’t necessarily accurate: In the Iowa caucuses, the entrance polls showed real-estate mogul Donald Trump ahead even though he ultimately finished second.

