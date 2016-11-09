Here come the Nevada results....

Polls are set to close later Tuesday evening in Nevada, one of the key battleground state where Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump have run neck-and-neck.

Both candidates campaigned hard across the state over the past several weeks, making several stops each and deploying key surrogates in the hopes of capturing the state’s six electoral votes, which could be crucial to either campaign’s path to the White House.

Though Clinton maintained a lead in most public opinion surveys in the months leading up to the election, Trump appeared to gain steam in late October.

The Real Clear Politics average on Tuesday of recent polls showed Trump with less than a one-point lead over Clinton, while the FiveThirtyEight forecast gave the former secretary of state a 58% chance of winning the state.

Despite Trump’s late boost in the polls in Nevada, Clinton supporters took comfort over the weekend in early vote returns in the state showing the Democratic presidential nominee leading Trump by a wide margin in Clark County, the most populous county in the state.

Many observers attributed the strong Democratic early voting to a boost in turnout among Latino voters.

“Never before has the Hispanic vote played such a critical role in electing an American president,” Hispanic Chamber of Commerce President Javier Palomarez told Business Insider. “Never again will an American president be elected without courting the Hispanic vote.”

This post will be updated…

