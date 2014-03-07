Unknown College Player Unleashed What Is Being Called The Dunk Of The Year

Nevada’s Deonte Burton is not a household name yet. But he will be now after unleashing what will likely go down as the dunk of the year during Nevada’s double-overtime win over Boise State.

The dunk came early in the second half and was reminiscent of the dunk by DeAndre Jordan of the Los Angeles Clippers last season that Blake Griffin called the best dunk he had ever seen (Jordan’s dunk was actually an alley-oop).

Here is a GIF of the dunk via ESPN.



Adding insult to dunk injury, Ryan Watkins of Boise State was called for a foul on the play.



