Nevada drops the hammer on Daily Fantasy Sports: It's gambling

Daily fantasy sports just took another hit.

According to the New York Times, Nevada regulators have ruled that DFS should be considered gambling, not merely a game of chance.

Sites like DraftKings and FanDuel are going to have to stop operating in Nevada until the companies and their employees get gaming licenses, like other gambling enterprises.

This comes after a a week of scandal following allegations of “insider trading” on competitively sensitive data and a DraftKings employee won $US350,000 in a FanDuel event.

More developments soon.

If you’re still in the dark about how daily fantasy football works, we’ve made this handy infographic:

