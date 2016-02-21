Here come the Nevada caucuses...

Nevada Democrats are heading for the caucuses on Saturday afternoon to weigh in on the 2016 Democratic presidential primary.

Though polling Nevada caucus-goers is notoriously difficult and somewhat unreliable, recent surveys have shown former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Sen. Bernie Sanders in a dead heat in the state.

Clinton may have the slight institutional advantage. Her campaign has had paid staffers on the ground since last spring, and recently unleashed several notable campaign surrogates to bash Sanders over his mixed record on immigration, a key issue in the state.

But Sanders’ recent surge in popularity and fundraising has helped the senator flood the airwaves with paid ads, while he has deployed dozens of paid staffers from Iowa and New Hampshire to make up ground.

Read our live-blog below for the latest updates.

3:48 p.m. EST — Several early entrance polls showed Sanders leading among minority voters.

Current (*not final*) entrance numbers for Nevada show Sanders up 54-43 with Latinos and 52-44 with whites. No data for blacks yet.

— Steve Kornacki (@SteveKornacki) February 20, 2016

3:34 p.m. EST — CNN noted Sanders had a slight lead over Clinton, with 49% of voters polled early outside polls supporting Sanders and 47% supporting Clinton.

Polling guru Nat Silver cautioned against reading too far into entrance polls, which he pointed were not correct in Iowa earlier this month.

Entrance polls flipped from showing a 3-point Clinton lead to a 2-point Sanders lead as more data was released. https://t.co/JzZkSOqUOJ

— Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) February 20, 2016

3:06 p.m. EST — CBS reported Clinton had a slight edge in early entrance polls. NBC’s early entrance polls showed similar results, with Clinton maintaining a lead among female voters and voters over 45 years-old.

2:16 p.m. EST — The caucuses opened at 11:00 a.m. local time. Reporters tweeted images of lines at caucus locations around the state.

#NevadaCaucus line in North Las Vegas at Cheyenne High School pic.twitter.com/nJuljzYnqu

— Bethany Barnes (@BetsBarnes) February 20, 2016

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.