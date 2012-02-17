Nevada Approves Road Rules For Google's Driverless Cars

Photo: DoNotLick via Flickr

Nevada has already embraced Google’s self-driving car as street legal and now its Department of Motor Vehicles has issued a set of special regulations for operating one, reports PC Mag.State officials collaborated with Google, car manufacturers, insurance comapnies, and law enforcement is drawing up the rules.



“Nevada is the first state to embrace what is surely the future of automobiles. These regulations establish requirements companies must meet to test their vehicles on Nevada’s public roadways as well as requirements for residents to legally operate them in the future,” said DMV director Bruce Breslow.

The news comes after Google saying its cars have already been covered 160,000 miles on public roads without incident.

