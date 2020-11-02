Rep. Steven Horsford looks to defend his seat against Republican Jim Marchant in Nevada's 4th Congressional District

Rep. Steven Horsford will face Republican Jim Marchant in Nevada’s 4th Congressional District.

The district covers the entire southern half of Nevada and includes northern Clark County, the southern region of Lyon County, and all of the counties of Esmeralda, Lincoln, Mineral, Nye, and White Pine.

Horsford is serving his second non-consecutive term in the seat and is the first Black member of the US House of Representatives to represent Nevada.

The candidates

Horsford is a former state senator for Nevada, where he was the Nevada State Senate’s first Black leader. He was originally elected to represent the 4th District when it was first created in 2013 but lost his bid for reelection in 2015 to Republican Cresent Hardy.

In 2016, Hardy lost the seat to Democrat Ruben Kihuen, who stepped down and decided not to run for a second term after facing allegations of sexual misconduct.

In 2018, Horsford won a crowded Democratic primary for the district and then defeated Hardy to regain his old seat. After being sworn into the US House, he became the first Black House member in Nevada’s history.

As a member of Congress, Horsford serves on the powerful House Committees on Ways & Means, Budget, and Natural Resources.

Marchant, Horsford’s Republican challenger, is a former state representative for Nevada’s 37th District, a seat he held for one term. He is the founder of an internet service provider company and served as the president of the Federation of Internet Service Providers of America.

In 1999, Marchant served on the Florida Information Service Technology Development Task Force as the chairman of the E-laws under Florida Gov. Jeb Bush.

Marchant closely aligns himself with President Donald Trump and his policies. His campaign platform is centered around tax reform, limiting rioting, and establishing congressional term limits.

The district

Nevada’s 4th Congressional District covers the entire southern half of the state, including a mix of rural, suburban, and urban communities. It includes northern Clark County, the southern region of Lyon County, and the counties of Esmeralda, Lincoln, Mineral, Nye, and White Pine.

During the 2016 presidential election, the district voted for Hillary Clinton over President Trump in a 50-45% split of the vote, according to the Daily Kos.

The money race

According to the Centre for Responsive Politics, Horsford has raised over $US3.2 million, spent over $US2.2 million, and has $US1 million cash on hand while Marchant has raised $US1.3 million, spent $US1.1 million, and has nearly $US167,000 in cash on hand.

What experts say

The race between Horsford and Marchant is rated as “safe Democratic” by Inside Elections and “likely Democratic” by the Cook Political Report and Sabato’s Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia Centre for Politics.

