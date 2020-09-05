First-term Rep. Susie Lee faces off against Republican Daniel Rodimer in Nevada's 3rd Congressional District

Associated Press In this Jan. 17, 2019 photo, Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. At least 10 lawmakers and three congressional caucuses have ties to organisations that received federal coronavirus aid, according to government data released this week. A regional casino company led by the husband of Rep. Susie Lee received money. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

First-term Rep. Susie Lee will face Republican Dan Rodimer in Nevada’s 3rd congressional district.

The district is one of thirty districts which voted for President Donald Trump in 2016 but is currently represented in the House by a Democrat.

Rodimer is a former WWE wrestler who previously ran for a spot in Nevada’s State Senate in 2018.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

First-term Rep. Susie Lee looks to retain her seat against Republican challenger Dan Rodimer in Nevada’s 3rd congressional district.

The candidates

Before her time in politics, Lee dedicated her career to assisting Nevada’s educational systems and lowering dropout rates. She was the founding director of the After-School All-Stars, an after-school program for thousands of students. She also served as the president of Communities In Schools of Nevada, a dropout prevention organisation.

In 2016, Lee ran in the Democratic primaries to represent the state’s 4th Congressional District. She placed third behind now-Rep. Ruben Kihuen and Lucy Flores. In 2018, however, she succeeded in her bid to replace former Representative and now-Senator Jacky Rosen in the 3rd District.

Rodimer, Lee’s Republican opponent, is a former professional wrestler and arena football player. He has received endorsements from House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the National Rifle Association, the National Right to Life Committee, and television celebrity Rick Harrison from the show “Pawn Stars.” Rodimer’s campaign platform is centered on supporting law enforcement, opening the healthcare marketplace, and securing the country’s borders.

In 2018, Rodimer ran for Nevada’s State Senate in the state’s 8th district, but lost in the Republican primary to Valerie Weber.

The district

Nevada’s 3rd congressional district is the state’s southernmost district. The district is located directly south of Las Vegas and contains the cities of Henderson, Summerlin South, Boulder City, Searchlight, Laughlin and parts of unincorporated Clark County.

The district is one of thirty in the United States which voted for President Trump in 2016 but is currently represented by a Democrat. This district flipped from narrowly backing former President Baack Obama by a margin of less than one percentage point in 2012 to voting for Trump also by one point, according to the Daily Kos.

As Lee won her race in 2018, Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen carried the district by a little under five percentage points in her race against former GOP Sen. Dean Heller. Also that year, Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak carried the district by four points in his gubernatorial campaign, according to the Daily Kos.

The money race

According to the Centre for Responsive Politics, Lee has significantly outraised Rodimer. Lee has received $US3.2 million in donations compared to Rodimer’s $US880,000. Rodimer has only $US254,000 remaining to fund his campaign, $US2.2 million less than Lee’s $US2.4 million on hand.

What some of the experts say

The race between Lee and Rodimer is rated as “leans Democratic” by Inside Elections and The Cook Political Report. Sabato’s Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia Centre for Politics rates the race as “likely Democratic.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.