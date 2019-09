<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> Our very own Graham Flanagan is a proud Alabaman, which means he has a very prominent southern drawl. We sat him down with professional voice and dialect coach Patricia Fletcher to get him to speak with a neutral American accent. Produced by Alana Kakoyiannis & Will Wei

