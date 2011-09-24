Neuro Economics: This is What Your Brain Looks Like When You Trade

Photo: skyreport via Flickr

(Written by Becca Lipman. List compiled by Eben Esterhuizen, CFA. EPS projections and price data sourced from Yahoo! Finance, all other data sourced from Finviz.)Apparently high-risk trade activities stimulate the brain just as effectively as cocaine.



This was just one interesting revelation from Bloomberg‘s report on a study linking risky trading behaviours, brain activity, and testosterone levels. John Coates, a senior research fellow in neuroscience and finance at the University of Cambridge, performed the research.

At a basic level, humans are not programmed to make highly risky decisions. Consider the caveman’s survival – millions of years of evolution went into the developing a balance in the brain between risk and pleasure centres with offsetting caution control mechanisms. Alas, the brain can be exercised. Repetitively engaging in high-risk trades can make the pleasure centres more powerful. Caution to the wind.

This finding may help explain why rogue traders like Kweku Adoboli ended up with a $2 billion debt from bad trades.

Another interesting finding is that testosterone is a key factor in trading decisions. Studies found that traders with high testosterone levels make better trading decisions compared to those with lower levels.

But there can be too much of a good thing. “The young men began to feel infallible, indulging in increasingly risky behaviour, such as buying shares of overvalued stocks. But eventually too much testosterone, too much impaired judgment, would drive markets to unsustainable heights. Then the cycle could end. The overvalued stocks would crash and the testosterone levels would return to normal.” (via Bloomberg)

Coates found traders likely to fall into this testosterone trap are young men under 30 with a history of trauma. He therefore concludes the market would be much more stable if there were a greater number of women and old men making the calls. “There is less diversity in the financial world than in the military,” he quips. “On Wall Street, we have one slice of the population — young men — running our trading floors. That leads to extreme behaviour: They go wilding.” (Via Bloomberg)

So, now that we’ve established your brain can’t be trusted with risky investments, how can you find low-risk investments?

To help you get started, we identified companies with the lowest level of intraday volatility. This is a measure of dispersion, representing the average daily high/low range over the last month.

All of the stocks mentioned below have volatilities below 2.7% over the last 30 days (significantly lower than most companies). In addition, all of these names have seen an increase in projected profits over the last 30 days.

Wall Street analysts think these low-risk stocks have improved earnings power–do you trust your brain to look at them objectively? Good luck…

1. BJ’s Wholesale Club Inc. (BJ): Operates warehouse clubs in the eastern United States. Volatility over the last month at 0.46%. The EPS estimate for the company’s current year increased from 2.88 to 2.94 over the last 30 days, an increase of 2.08%. This increase came during a time when the stock price changed by 1.89% (from 50.16 to 51.11 over the last 30 days).

2. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN): Develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, infection, neuroscience, oncology, and respiratory and inflammation diseases worldwide. Volatility over the last month at 1.82%. The EPS estimate for the company’s current year increased from 7.06 to 7.26 over the last 30 days, an increase of 2.83%. This increase came during a time when the stock price changed by -2.81% (from 46.24 to 44.94 over the last 30 days).

3. Unilever plc (UL): Provides fast-moving consumer goods in Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Americas. Volatility over the last month at 1.82%. The EPS estimate for the company’s current year increased from 2.29 to 2.35 over the last 30 days, an increase of 2.62%. This increase came during a time when the stock price changed by -6.42% (from 33.47 to 31.32 over the last 30 days).

4. Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD): Engages in brewing and selling beer in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Volatility over the last month at 2.08%. The EPS estimate for the company’s current year increased from 3.77 to 3.78 over the last 30 days, an increase of 0.27%. This increase came during a time when the stock price changed by -3.05% (from 54.39 to 52.73 over the last 30 days).

5. Forest Laboratories Inc. (FRX): Develops, manufactures, and sells branded and generic forms of ethical drug products. Volatility over the last month at 2.32%. The EPS estimate for the company’s current year increased from 3.74 to 3.76 over the last 30 days, an increase of 0.53%. This increase came during a time when the stock price changed by -0.67% (from 32.79 to 32.57 over the last 30 days).

6. Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL): Produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and Internationally. Volatility over the last month at 2.36%. The EPS estimate for the company’s current year increased from 1.71 to 1.73 over the last 30 days, an increase of 1.17%. This increase came during a time when the stock price changed by -0.04% (from 27.98 to 27.97 over the last 30 days).

7. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM): Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company with approximately $50 billion in assets under management. Volatility over the last month at 2.57%. The EPS estimate for the company’s current year increased from 2.25 to 2.3 over the last 30 days, an increase of 2.22%. This increase came during a time when the stock price changed by 0.96% (from 28.08 to 28.35 over the last 30 days).

8. Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ): Produces and markets alcoholic beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. Volatility over the last month at 2.65%. The EPS estimate for the company’s current year increased from 1.97 to 1.98 over the last 30 days, an increase of 0.51%. This increase came during a time when the stock price changed by -0.37% (from 19.13 to 19.06 over the last 30 days).

