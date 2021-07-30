Elon Musk’s Neuralink wants to embed microchips in people’s skulls and get robots to perform brain surgery

Elon Musk. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Neuralink is one of Elon Musk’s strange and futuristic portfolio of companies.

Neuralink developing neural interface technology – a.k.a. putting microchips into people’s brains.

The technology could help study and treat neurological disorders.

Elon Musk is known for his high-profile companies like Tesla and SpaceX, but the billionaire also has a handful of unusual ventures. One them, he says, he started to one day achieve “symbiosis” between the human brain and artificial intelligence.

Neuralink is Musk’s neural interface technology company. The company is building a device that could be embedded in a person’s brain, where it could both record brain activity and potentially stimulate it. Musk has compared the technology to a “FitBit in your skull.”

While Musk likes to talk up his futuristic vision for the technology, the tech has plenty of near-term potential medical applications.

Here’s everything you need to know about Neuralink: