Sports Marketing Guru Michael Neuman: Here's How Tiger Can Turn His Cheating Into Huge Bucks

Earlier on Fox Business, Michael Neuman, President of Amplify Sports and Entertainment, gave his thoughts on Tiger Woods’ best course of action.



“I like the Oprah opportunity, but it has to be with Elin at his side, holding hands. It has to be sincere and genuine.”

Neuman goes on to say that Tiger could emulate Alex Rodriguez during his steroid bust and use this scandal as a platform to become a more approachable figure.

Neuman also talked to us about the Tiger Woods’s scandal and the athelete’s ineffective PR.



