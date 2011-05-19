Neulion Is "De Facto Leader In Live Sports Programming" Via The Internet

Neulion is streaming live video over the Internet for the NBA, NHL, NFL, UFC and over 100 college sports programs, making it the “de facto leader in live sports programming,” says Marc Sokol, EVP.



As an extension of its live services, the Long Island-based company is providing “TV everywhere” solutions to cable operators and programmers with live linear programming.

Sokol says that the company’s end-to-end solution for creating a “television network” over IP is also being provided to niche programmers.

We spoke with Sokol at the Streaming Media East Conference last week.

Andy Plesser

