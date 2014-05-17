Employees At This Wealth Management Company Made A Cringeworthy Parody Rap Video

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Earlier, we wrote about an internal Deutsche Bank video spotted by the FT that featured the firm’s co-head of investment banking admonishing employees for their “vulgar” communications.

Apparently, someone at Neuberger Berman, one of the world’s largest employee-controlled wealth management firms ($200 billion assets under management), must have told their own employees they weren’t having any fun at all.

That may help explain why a rap video featuring a dozen or so NB employees has made it on to Vimeo. Set to the tune of the Beastie Boys’ “No Sleep ‘Til Brooklyn,” it begins:

“Let me tell you something about our firm/Neuberger Berman, and we can confirm/our funds are the best around for any term, so invest with NB and you’ll have no concerns.”

It proceeds thusly. According to the description attached to the video, the bit was part of a jingle contest. It came in second.

The full video’s up top, but here are some choice GIFs:

