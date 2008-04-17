TV Networks Continue to Lose Viewers, Esp. DIS

Live viewership of broadcast networks declined 12% Y/Y, says Credit Suisse. ABC (DIS) faired the worst, with viewership falling 24%. Cable networks did better, with only Discovery losing viewers (down 4% Y/Y). Time Warner (TWX) and Viacom (VIA) did the best, gaining 8% and 7% respectively:



As new episodes return post strike, the primetime schedule is beginning to look much like last year. Even during the writers’ strike, mid-season premieres failed to grab any meaningful number of viewers. The lack of succesful new content, combined with more unteested programming in the coming months and aggressive content development from the cable networks, adds to the pressure the broadcasting networks face going into the May upfront and in the coming season.

